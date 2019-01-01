Join us at the prestigious Oak Hill Country Club this year to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, people with chronic illnesses, veterans, and seniors in our community at this year’s 32nd Annual Teeing Off for Abilities Golf Tournament. Your support of this event enables CDS Life Transitions to provide high-quality supports and services to the people we assist. Proceeds will benefit community living opportunities, residential improvements, Warrior Salute Veteran Services and other unfunded areas of need at CDS Life Transitions.

Contact Tom DeRoller, Executive Director of the CDS Wolf Foundation with any questions at 585-347-1205 or tom.deroller@cdswolffoundation.org.

(Please register by 7/10/2019 to have your name or logo included in printed materials)

Click here to register your team.